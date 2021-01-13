Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

