Barton Investment Management Has $282.79 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 24.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of Shopify worth $282,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,189.50. 14,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,583. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The company has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,938.46, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,027.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

