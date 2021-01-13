Barton Investment Management Sells 1,430 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

