Barton Investment Management Sells 165 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

