Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $6,678,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $238.06. 34,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.35 and its 200-day moving average is $213.51. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.