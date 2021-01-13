Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.13 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.14% of Balchem worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Balchem by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 605.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Balchem by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.54. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,580. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $131.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

