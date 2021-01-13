Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,358 shares of company stock worth $22,765,095 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.