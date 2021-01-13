Bath Savings Trust Co Takes $4.65 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $257.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

