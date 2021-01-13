Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.68. 12,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

