Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.52. 10,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

