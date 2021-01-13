BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
BTAVF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.