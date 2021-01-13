Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.