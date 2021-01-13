Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. The Southern comprises about 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 70,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

