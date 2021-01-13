Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for about 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,795. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.