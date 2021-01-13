Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 620 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 181,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

