Baugh & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. 34,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

