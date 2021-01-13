BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get BayCom alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BayCom by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BayCom by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BayCom has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.