Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.19 ($83.75).

BAYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FRA BAYN traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.34 ($59.22). 3,536,006 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.46. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

