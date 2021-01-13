Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector Purchases 20,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$17,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at C$138,645.98.

On Thursday, December 10th, Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. The stock has a market cap of C$510.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.03.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

