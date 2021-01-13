Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 587,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,137. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

