Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.01. 1,091,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,916. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day moving average of $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.