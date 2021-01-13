Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

