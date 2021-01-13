Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $345,295.70 and approximately $10,669.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00415014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.57 or 0.04244773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

