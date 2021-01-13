Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $73.01 million and approximately $244,213.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

