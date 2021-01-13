BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXBRF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 503,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. BellRock Brands has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.31.

Get BellRock Brands alerts:

About BellRock Brands

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.