Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,315 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.