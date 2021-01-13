Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 3,127.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

