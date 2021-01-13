Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.11. 190,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

