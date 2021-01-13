Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 835,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

