Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

