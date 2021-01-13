BidaskClub Downgrades Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 58.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.