BidaskClub Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $84.02 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

