BidaskClub Upgrades Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.10 on Friday. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $47,721.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701. Company insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 24,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

