BidaskClub Upgrades Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.94.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 621.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

