Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.5-290.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.32 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.53-2.56 EPS.

BGFV stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $165,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.