Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6,848.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

