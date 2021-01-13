Binance Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $524.23 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $5.54 billion and approximately $524.23 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00259822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,532.20 or 0.90881056 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 174,152,673 coins and its circulating supply is 142,406,561 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

