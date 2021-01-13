Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 102,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.