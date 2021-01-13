BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0205 on Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $143,501.02 and $1,338.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 78.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00498240 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,789.42 or 0.97567817 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.