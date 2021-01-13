Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.02 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $17.02 or 0.00048821 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $316.13 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,898.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.20 or 0.01367387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00587501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00170002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

