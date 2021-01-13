Bitcoin Classic Hits One Day Volume of $23,749.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $10,497.68 and $23,749.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00272198 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004147 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 377.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.