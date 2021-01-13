Bitcoin Interest Price Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $31,610.06 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00328143 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00072178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

