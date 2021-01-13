Bitcoin SV Price Hits $207.94 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.87 billion and $1.98 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for $207.94 or 0.00561954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,003.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01324756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00175441 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001596 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,624,152 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

