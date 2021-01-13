Bitcoin Zero 1-Day Volume Hits $21,867.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $165,170.28 and approximately $21,867.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

