BitDegree (BDG) Trading 58.4% Higher This Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 124.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. BitDegree has a market cap of $363,025.16 and $9,563.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

