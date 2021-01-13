BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,815,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.07. The stock had a trading volume of 455,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

