BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.56.

BL opened at $127.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

