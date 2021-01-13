BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 184.7% in December

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $147,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 94,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

