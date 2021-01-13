BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MUA stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.34.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
