BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.