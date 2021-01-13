BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE BAF opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile
